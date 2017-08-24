In an Ivy League of his own

WHAT do Meryl Streep, Paul Newman, Signourney Weaver and Lupita Nyong'o have in common with Liam Bellman- Sharpe? Answer: by 2020 he will join them as an alumni of the Yale School of Drama in New Haven Conneticut, USA.

Not only was Liam, a Lismore local, one of only three students selected from an international pool of applicants to be chosen at one of America's most prestigious Ivy League universities, he was the only student selected from outside the United States.

Taking up the position in the Masters of Fine Arts program, majoring in Sound Design, marks an adventure of a lifetime for Liam.

"Working in theatre is wonderfully organic and collaborative, and sound and music is such a powerful tool in the aid of telling stories. This feels like a combination of a number of diverse passions for me, and I feel incredibly lucky to be able to pursue my passion at this level,” says Liam.

Born in Mullumbimby, Liam spent most of his childhood and all his teenage years in Lismore and completed his HSC at Trinity Catholic College, where he was schooled by some of the best music teachers on the North Coast.

At that time, Liam was obsessed with the guitar and learnt from Northern Rivers Conservatorium teacher Jeremy White.

Liam made the move to Melbourne after finishing high school, where he continued to develop his skills as a guitarist and songwriter playing in the band "Hotel on Mayfair”. He also played lead guitar in Melbourne based progressive rock band "Qlaye Face”, who are releasing their second EP in the coming months.

Liam graduated from the Melbourne Conservatorium early this year with an Honours Degree in Music. During his time in Melbourne he became immersed in a wide variety of musical pursuits including composition and sound design for theatre, acting, and directing, and has an interesting and varied portfolio as a result.

"I've always been as interested in the technical, more mathematical side of music as I have been in the emotive side. That's something that I felt encouraged to pursue both at high school and university, and which guitar was definitely an outlet for. I think that's why I'm drawn to composition,” he says.

NORPA General Manager and co-chair of Creative Lismore, Patrick Healey, said; "Liam's accomplishment in getting into Yale, is a result of his hard work and talent. But equally inspiring, is that a focussed young artist from Lismore was able to access education opportunities, here, that supported him and are foundational to his academic and artistic career. Liam's amazing accomplishments will certainly inspire other young and emerging Lismore and local artists.”

The musical gene runs in Liam's family - his mother, Anita Bellman, is the Executive Director of the Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

"I'm so incredibly proud of Liam and really excited for him too.

"He didn't think he'd get into the course, but I just knew somehow that he would. I'll miss him, of course, but what has really struck me about this opportunity is how well placed he'll be to go on to actually having a career in the arts. I can't wait to see what he does next!”