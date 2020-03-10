Menu
Model jets on show at the Casino Jets event last weekend, which saw more than 50 model planes land at Casino airstrip. Photo: Jackie Munro
Impressive model jets zoom above Casino at 400km/h

Jackie Munro
10th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
THEY’RE fast, they’re furious and they made one big spectacle.

Casino residents had the chance to get up close and personal over the weekend as the Model Aeronautical Association of Australia landed at Casino air strip for the inaugural Casino Jets event.

More than 50 skilled remote-control, turbine-powered jet pilots had the chance to show their skills at the event, which attracted aviation fans from across the region to watch.

These models are more than just a remote control, with many of the jets weighing up to 30 kilos with an average wing span of 3.5 metres, and capable of reaching speeds up to 400km/h.

Model Aeronautical Association of Australia secretary Tyson Dodd said remote control aeromodelling was the “closest you could get to flying a plane”.

“It’s basically like flying a full scale jet from the safety of the ground,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

