‘I’m an idiot’: ‘Gutted’ Marsh speaks

TEST all-rounder Mitch Marsh has vowed never to punch a wall again after breaking his hand in bizarre fashion on Sunday.

It came as Marsh revealed Aussie coach Justin Langer had contacted him to "tell me I'm an idiot, basically".

Marsh will miss four to six weeks after scans confirmed he broke his right hand when he punched a wall in frustration after getting dismissed against Tasmania.

The injury means Marsh will miss the start of the Test summer, and the 27-year-old hopes his misfortune will be a valuable lesson for others.

Australia's incumbent No.6 injured his bowling hand after being caught and bowled by Jackson Bird for 53 in Western Australia's second innings, in Sunday's first over of play at the WACA.

Marsh will be sidelined for several weeks and is at long odds to be available for the first Test against Pakistan, which starts in Brisbane on November 21.

"When you get out in cricket, sometimes your emotions can get the better of you," he said of the incident.

"It's pretty uncharacteristic of me to punch a wall."

He said he has learned his lesson from the "isolated incident".

"It will be an isolated incident. It won't be happening again," he said.

"It's a good lesson for me and hopefully a lesson for other people as well.

"When you get out, you can't be punching walls.

Mitch Marsh was only just back in the team.

"I'm disappointed really. Gutted to be missing four to six weeks at the start of the summer. To have let the teammates down and Vogesy (coach Adam Voges) as well, missing some important Shield games and one-day games."

He said he was "quite emotional" when he addressed his WA teammates about his mistake earlier this week.

Marsh said Aussie coach Justin Langer was "just disappointed for me".

Marsh also revealed it was not his preference to address the issue publicly, suggesting his Tuesday press conference was a further punishment.

It is an untimely self-inflicted blow for the 27-year-old, who lost his spot in the Test side last summer before being recalled for the fifth Ashes Test.

Marsh snared seven wickets in that match, repaying the faith of national selectors.

WA coach Adam Voges said Marsh had apologised for the incident.

"It's disappointing that any Western Australian player has subjected himself to potentially missing games of cricket because of a moment of madness," he told reporters.

"It's not appropriate from any Western Australian cricketer, let alone the skipper."

WA are also expected to be without paceman Joel Paris for their next few Shield games after he sustained a hamstring injury in the same game.

Australia face Pakistan in two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide next month before hosting New Zealand in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.