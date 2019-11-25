Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

I’m A Celeb locked down as killer on loose

by Laura Armstrong
25th Nov 2019 7:27 AM

 

British TV bosses have tightened security after it emerged a vicious killer is on the loose in the area surrounding the jungle celebrities' camp.

New South Wales police launched a massive manhunt this week after a 50-year-old man was found dead in Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads.

 

I'm A Celebrity UK edition. Picture: ITV
I'm A Celebrity UK edition. Picture: ITV

 

The area, near the Queensland-New South Wales border, is just 30 minutes from Murwillumbah, where I'm A Celebrity… is now being filmed. And sources say that show bosses, who are aware of the ongoing search, have now ensured that their security measures are impenetrable.

But the news of the horror will stun the jungle celebs when they emerge from the Australian camp, after being cut off from the outside world.

One said: "The celebs are being watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a team of staff and our security measures are incredibly tight.

"So there is zero chance of anyone sneaking into camp. But of course it is very unsettling to know that there is someone out there, running from the police, who has committed such a horrible crime."

This story first appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks i'm a celebrity tweed heads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRES: Myall Creek Road burned more than 67,000ha

        BUSHFIRES: Myall Creek Road burned more than 67,000ha

        Breaking WATCH & Act - The RFS has reported the Myall Creek Road fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.

        Lawyers cock-a-hoop for RFS

        premium_icon Lawyers cock-a-hoop for RFS

        News Annual Town Vs Gown supports Nimbin Fire Brigade

        Ring (tail possum) of fire

        Ring (tail possum) of fire

        News Ember is playing possum with firefighters

        Celebrating our local history

        Celebrating our local history

        Opinion THEIR SAY: Lismore mayor Isaac Smith's weekly column.