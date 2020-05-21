Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

by Grace Mason
21st May 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged with drug and weapons offences after two women became ill consuming food allegedly laced with cannabis.

The women called police last week after falling ill, prompting officers to raid an Upper Barron property on the Tablelands on Tuesday.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

Police have alleged they found 36 cannabis seedlings, 21 cannabis seeds, two cannabis plants as well as 347.13g of dried cannabis, 0.5g and methylamphetamine.

They also allegedly found two unregistered firearms at the property.

Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

A 51-year-old man is due to face the Atherton Magistrates Court on August 25 charged with four counts of possess dangerous drugs, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of produce dangerous drugs, possess drug utensils and permit use of drugs at a place.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

The second man charged, a 48-year-old from Upper Barron, is facing charges of possess unregistered firearms and failing to secure firearms and is due to face court on September 1.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

More Stories

crime drug bust drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boaties take to the water as COVID-19 restrictions relax

        premium_icon Boaties take to the water as COVID-19 restrictions relax

        News The NSW Government included recreational boating as one of the things people can do as restrictions ease.

        Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        premium_icon Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        News NSW tourism industry the big winner from Queensland’s closed border

        Man guilty of sexually touching a woman faces new charge

        premium_icon Man guilty of sexually touching a woman faces new charge

        News THE man had previously pleaded guilty to sexual touching incident at Mary G’s in...

        35 PHOTOS: How to have a virtual Beef Week

        premium_icon 35 PHOTOS: How to have a virtual Beef Week

        News WITH Casino’s May event cancelled due to COVID — 19, will the beef fest go ahead in...