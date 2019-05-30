I'll be a Lantern bucketeer

LISMORE Lantern Parade celebrates its 25th anniversary next month and from grassroots beginnings it now ranks as one of the city's and Northern Rivers' major cultural and tourism events.

Marking this milestone, I joined CEO and creative director Jyllie Jackson, board chairman John Allan and representatives from Lismore City Council at the Quad for the launch of the 2019 Lismore Lantern Parade.

This year's theme is 'Rivers of Light' with silver the colour of choice and Saturday, June 22, promises to be another wonderful community spectacle, bringing together more than 25,000 people and generating more than $3million for the region.

Congratulations to Jyllie and her team on securing Destination NSW support to promote the event further afield in NSW and Queensland, and to improve some facilities - nice portable loos and grandstand seating for the Fiery Finale.

I am one of Bucketeer Queen Amanda Shoebridge's bucketeer brigade which roams the parade seeking donations to keep the parade running, so watch out for me on the night.

More than just a parade though, the Lismore Lantern Parade is now an expanded three-day celebration of fun and creativity, including KidsArtFest on the Saturday morning.

For more information and bookings, head to lanternparade.com.

Last week was National Volunteers Week and I thank all of our volunteers who give their time, energy and skills to improving the lives of others across the electorate of Lismore.

Research shows this region leads the way in volunteering and that is part of being a caring society.

Volunteer groups and organisations can apply for a new grant to help them prepare for natural disasters like floods and bushfires, with applications open until July 16.

The NSW Government has made $750,000 available under the Emergency Volunteer Support Scheme and applications can be made through the online portal at the NSW Office of Emergency Management.

The office's grants unit can provide further assistance on (02)92129251.