If your child is musically talented, they need to see Ms Jill

JILL Adam knows how to spot exceptional music talent.

She has a string of letters after her name that signify her music degrees and qualifications.

What really matters though is her passion for music and the way she teaches her students to reach their full potential.

She tutors HSC students and teaches piano and singing, and they call her Miss Jill.

“I produced my first operetta (a version of Mozart’s Opera The Magic Flute) in 1967 when only 24 years of age,” Jill said.

Jill grew up in Pimlico, near Ballina, where her father was a schoolteacher.

“I’ve always wanted to teach music,” she said.

“It speaks to me.”

And nothing pleases her more than sharing her love of music that came from “vigorous training in the 60s.”

“I’m very professional and I love what I do,” she said.

“Im very patient and passionate about the value of properly taught music in early education.”

She nurtures each child as an individual.

“If they have a special ability, I fast-track them.”

Apart from creating an opera, Jill was also in a rock band many years ago.

Her private coaching of Australian luminaries and TV personalities spans decades.

“I have been an examiner for ANZCA Ltd in pianoforte, organ and singing for about ten years, plus membership of the prestigious Melbourne Chorale played their part when I was being considered for awards,” Jill said.

She studied at the Conservatorium and had to practice up to four hours a day at times, she said.

“I was lucky my landlady had a piano and I could do quite some of my practice at home over the weekend as well,” Jill said.

Now she travels to students’ homes for tuition, making it easy for the parents.