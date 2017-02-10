If only Xena's ID was up to date

XENA the Warrior Princess is a classic example of why dog owners need to make sure they always have their details up to date with Lismore City Council.

Xena (yes, this is her real name) is a lovely tan ridgeback cross who was picked up by a couple from The Channon and brought to the Lismore Pound.

Rangers found her details on the NSW Companion Animals Register including the owner's address, but the owner no longer lives at this address.

This leaves the Rangers and Xena in an awkward position. Someone has owned and probably loved this dog. But without any up-to-date contact details we have no way of finding her owner.

This happens all too often and the Rangers urge people always keep their details correct and up to date with the council.

Xena the Warrior Princess is a beautiful, proud, strong woman who needs a loving home.

She is about two years old and is wonderfully affectionate but could do with some extra training.

If you would like to have this Warrior Princess join your tribe, or you know the whereabouts of her owner, phone the council on 1300 87 83 87.