Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pauline Hanson on Today. Picture: Nine
Pauline Hanson on Today. Picture: Nine
Politics

'I warned them': Hanson claims vindication

23rd Apr 2020 7:56 AM

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has claimed the coronavirus has vindicated her opposition to "globalisation", saying she warned Australia about the "dangers" years ago.

"The Coalition and Labor parties will act like no one could have seen any of this coming, but the truth is they were warned and they did nothing," Ms Hanson wrote in a Facebook post.

"I warned them of the dangers of allowing our manufacturing to be sent offshore. I warned them of the dangers of foreign ownership. I even warned them of the United Nations' corruption which we are now seeing displayed so clearly by their offshoots in the World Health Organisation.

"Sadly, much of what I warned about has come to pass and now the true cost of globalism is being laid bare for all to see."

We should note that her warnings never included anything about a global pandemic.

The post included footage from a speech Ms Hanson gave in 1997, in which she railed against free trade and the United Nations, among other things.

That wasn't long after her maiden speech to parliament, in which she claimed Australia was being "swamped by Asians".

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 globalisation pauline hanson politics politics. editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        News Two more COVID-19 deaths in NSW, as the state could soon be giving coronavirus tests to anyone who wants them.

        Teen shooting victim could have ‘lost her hand’

        premium_icon Teen shooting victim could have ‘lost her hand’

        News THE 22-year-old man has since been charged with numerous offences.

        Everything we know so far about Tweed’s artificial reef

        premium_icon Everything we know so far about Tweed’s artificial reef

        News Where and when Tweed can expect an Offshore Artificial Reef

        LOCKDOWN: Five women. Five stories

        premium_icon LOCKDOWN: Five women. Five stories

        News MEET a farmer, grieving mother and a woman who wants to hug her mum.