I love Lucy... and so will you

4th Jul 2017 12:26 PM
POUND PET: Lucy in The Doghouse.

THIS little treasure is just three months old and a delightful bundle of love and joy.

Lucy is thought to be a border collie cross kelpie, although Lismore City Council rangers don't know for sure.

Lucy is an energetic and playful puppy who loves attention and needs training just like any small puppy does.

The pound is no place for young dogs and rangers would like to find her a home as soon as possible.

Lismore City Council is looking for an individual or family who can commit time and love to Lucy by giving her a good home for life.

Adoption costs $226.50 and she comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed.

If you'd like to meet Lucy, phone Lismore City Council staff on 1300 87 83 87.

Topics:  doghouse lismore city council

