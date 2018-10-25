I didn't shave until I was 27

Viv Martin has had a long and varied career since leaving Granville Boys High. He worked for Cumberland Press, Ultimo Tech, The National Art School, the Wayside Chapel and travelled a great deal on the favoured Aussie route through Asia and Europe in a Kombi to land at Notting Hill, London. He worked at the Queen's printers, had a number of children, made island sculptures in Finland before moving back to Australia and working as a plate maker at the SMH and teaching Art at Randwick Tech. He also did a stint at the Orange TV station. In 1983, he landed in Canberra as part of TAFE Media Department and stayed 25 years with excursions to the North Coast and gained silversmith qualifications. He was involved in the Murray Darling Basin Commission. He came to Lismore when one of his daughters married. And stayed. He is actively involved with numerous local issues, loves Rocky Horror and Naval outfits. Viv's exhibition with Jacklyn Wagner, Heart and Soul, is at the Lismore Regional Gallery until November 25.