‘I couldn’t believe it’: Shoe shop owner’s big surprise

THE community spirit is alive and well in Lismore and Melinda Turner is the grateful recipient of her landlord’s generosity.

The owner of Shoes on Magellan was looking into alternative ways to keep her business afloat during COVID-19 when Reg and Denise Miller decided to not recoup any rental payments for 90 days on the store.

“Business was down two thirds and the streets were turning into a ghost town so I decided it was best to close down and go online and just show up at customers’ doors for any fittings,” Ms Turner said.

“On the Tuesday, I planned to let Andrew Gordon (the real estate agent) know that I was closing down and he said ‘look Melinda, Denise and Reg Miller said that you could not pay rent for the duration of time’.”

“I couldn’t believe it, I was on cloud nine and I was in the best mood all day and it just gives me that more stable positioning going forward,” she said.

The flow on effects from this act of kindness means that Ms Turner is able to maintain her business while her supplier will be able to keep locals employed.

“Community helping and supporting business means so much … all these brands come from Lismore and Ballina, and we bring a lot of wealth to our town, and the money we get from around Australia gets spent in our local community,” Ms Turner said.

“My supplier T-star employs a lot of people, a few local families and supporting us in this time by buying local will help the community long-term,” she said.

Ms Turner said the generosity of Reg and Denise Miller will stay with her for a lifetime.

“I am so thankful, it’s a blessing to have people like them in our community that are so generous and kind-hearted it melts my heart, they will be getting a Christmas card from me every year,” she said.

Shoes on Magellan is open Monday, Thursday and Saturday or you can call Melinda for an appointment on 0428 117 924.

Alternatively, you can visit the website www.byronbayshoecompany.com.