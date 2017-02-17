EAT THE STREET: Save the date for this year's festival

Lismore Workers Club chef, Alan Boyd, will be cooking up two plates at this year's Eat the Street festival.

THE countdown is on to one of the region's favourite street food festivals, Eat the Street.

This year it will feature more food stalls and cooking demonstrations, plus a competition called the Latte Smackdown, where baristas vie for a $1000 prize.

"It's essentially a barista competition with (coffee) design work," organiser and city centre manager Jason Mumford said.

With more than 15,000 visitors last year, Eat the Street Lismore has become a signature event for the city.

This year more than 50 food vendors will come together to serve up samples plates from cuisines around the world.

Chef Alan Boyd from the Lismore Workers Club will be cooking up food at the event for his third year.

"This year we will be making a lamb kofta slider with Tabouli and tzatziki, and also a zucchini and feta fritter with a chilli tomato relish sauce on top," he said.

For those concerned about the heat after last year's lack-of-shade complaints, a new strategy should provide relief.

"We plan to take up most of (one) area in Magellan St ... and that will basically be a lot of tables, chairs and umbrellas," Mr Mumford said.

Another new feature of this year's event is a small classic car show, which will be held behind the ACE Community Colleges building.

As usual, there will be plenty of things for the kids, including a jumping castle, Macadamia Castle petting zoo, and the Pitts Family Circus.

"If you haven't seen those guys, come and look for them because they're brilliant -a real street style circus," Mr Mumford said.

Eat the Street will be held on March 11, 12pm-8pm, on Magellan and Carrington streets.