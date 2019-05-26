Menu
Hundreds stage die-in at Qld Museum

by Natalie Bochenski
26th May 2019 3:40 PM

Environmental activists, many dressed as endangered animals, have staged a "die-in" at the Queensland Museum in Brisbane.

The protests, which have also taken place in Sydney and Melbourne in recent days, see activists lie down en masse to symbolise impending cataclysmic extinction events that unimpeded climate change will cause.

The 250 activists spent 15 minutes lying in silence on the floor of the museum's dinosaur exhibit, near the fossilised remains and recreations of Queensland's Muttaburrasaurus and other species, before taking the protest to the famous Whale Mall outside.

