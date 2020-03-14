Menu
Hundreds locked on cruise ship at Australian port

by BRAD PETERSEN
14th Mar 2020 11:00 AM

PASSENGERS and crew on luxury cruise ship the MSC Magnifica have been prevented from leaving the vessel while it is docked in Hobart today, in the latest reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magnifica, an Italian ship which can carry up to 3000 passengers and almost 1000 staff and crew, is on a world cruise and arrived at the Port of Hobart this morning, after travelling from New Zealand.

A TasPorts spokesperson said the cruise ship company had elected to keep passengers on board to avoid the risk of contamination.

"The cruise company, MSC Cruises, has made the decision to keep passengers on board while in port, to ensure their health and safety, in response to potential risk of COVID-19," TasPorts said.

Further, as part of TasPorts standard operating procedures, Mac 2 cruise terminal will be closed today.

