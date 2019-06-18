Hundreds of drivers nabbed under new laws

230 low-range drink-drivers lose their licences under harsh new laws.

HUNDREDS of drivers have fallen victim to NSW's tough new drink-driving laws.

Under the new laws, which came into effect on May 20, anyone caught driving over the legal alcohol limit will be suspended for three months and fined $561.

Even first-time, low-range offenders are targeted under the new rules.

The law also applies to people caught drug driving.

Transport for NSW told news.com.au that as of June 12, 230 drivers have had their licences immediately suspended for low-range or first-time drink-driving offences.

A low-range reading is considered to be a blood-alcohol concentration between .05 and .079.

Previously, low-range drink-drivers didn't lose their licence immediately and were still able to drive up until their court date.

The harsh new penalty reflects the changes being introduced as part of the Road Safety Plan 2021 in a bid to further deter drink-driving and reduce alcohol-related trauma.

Alcohol-related crashes claimed the lives of at least 68 people on NSW roads last year and accounting for nearly one in five road deaths, including 55 lives lost on country roads.

The Road Safety Plan aims to reduce road fatalities by at least 30 per cent by 2021.

The new laws have been in place since May 20.

"Drivers who have an illegal level of alcohol in their blood or have used illegal drugs have no place on the road," Transport and Roads Minister Andrew Constance said.

Assistant Police Commissioner Michael Corboy said the reform would protect road users by ensuring swift and certain penalties.

He's warned drivers - after almost four decades with the same alcohol limits in place - there were "no more excuses" for intoxicated drivers.

"Alcohol is one of the major factors in crashes that kill or injure people on NSW roads," Mr Corboy said.

"The 0.05 blood alcohol limit has been in place for almost 38 years. There are no more excuses."