Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Hundreds attend ‘unfair’ funeral despite limits

by Thomas Morgan
30th May 2020 8:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

IMAGES have emerged of a large procession of people reportedly at a cemetery in Brisbane's north gathering in defiance of strict social distancing rules.

Under Queensland Health rules enforceable by law, a maximum of 30 people are allowed for outdoor funeral services.

But footage sent to The Sunday Mail by an attendee of another funeral shows hundreds of people walking through the Albany Creek Cemetery yesterday.

"At least 350 plus, easy," the eyewitness said of the crowd.

"We had to just pull over, we couldn't get out pretty much."

An eyewitness, who was attending another funeral, said seeing hundreds of people attending a funeral felt “not fair.” Picture: Supplied.
An eyewitness, who was attending another funeral, said seeing hundreds of people attending a funeral felt “not fair.” Picture: Supplied.

"It's not fair that we've got rules for everyone else."

The eyewitness, who attended a funeral with just 25 attendees, said that seeing so many people flouting the rules made them feel "angry."

"Everyone else is trying to social distance and do the right thing."

A Queensland Health spokesperson was not willing to comment on individual cases, but said limiting large gatherings was important to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

coronaviruspromo

 

"Queenslanders have worked hard to slow the spread, and that good work could be undone if people fail to adhere to guidelines as restrictions are gradually eased," the spokesperson said.

Queensland Police was contacted for comment.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were now aware of the incident and received a complaint on Saturday afternoon.

The spokeswoman said authorities would be investigating.

Originally published as Hundreds attend 'unfair' Brisbane funeral despite limits

coronavirus editors picks funerals social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely to be given the green light by Federal Cabinet, following a review of the latest coronavirus data.

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        New wine bar set to open in Lismore CBD

        premium_icon New wine bar set to open in Lismore CBD

        News Owners of the Spotted Pig are embarking on an exciting new venture