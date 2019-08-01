Menu
Tony Hickey was driving the truck that exploded on Friday.
News

Human remains found at truck explosion site

Kate Dodd
by
1st Aug 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:35 PM

MT MAGNET Police have recovered human remains believed to be that of missing truck driver Tony Hickey.

Media reports say that Mr Hickey, 67, was driving a truck carrying explosives to a licensed blast site at Bulga Downs station for disposal.

The explosion happened on the afternoon of Friday, July 26, 42km south of Sandstone on the Menzies Road.

A Western Australia Police Force Media spokeswoman told Big Rigs that the matter was being investigated as a Coronial Investigation and a report was being prepared for the Coroner.

Big Rigs

