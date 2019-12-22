Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.
Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.
TV

Hughesy unwraps Christmas conundrums

Seanna Cronin
22nd Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE holiday season is a time for celebration, but it can also be a social minefield. Luckily Dave Hughes is here to help, or at least poke fun at the common issues and dilemmas we all face at Christmas time.

The comedian and radio and TV presenter returns to our screens on Monday night to host a special Christmas-themed edition of his panel show Hughesy, We Have a Problem.

Hughes has already encountered a hiccup or two as he navigates his first silly season as a vegan.

“We wanted to look at how do you deal with people with special dietary requirements. I had an early Christmas at my sister’s house and my brother found out I’ve gone vegan and he’s not happy. He makes cheese for a living, so he feels like I’m sending him out of business,” Hughes said.

“Santa also comes on the show. Santa’s problem is kids don’t want to sit on his lap, so we’re trying to get kids to trust Santa. But I also want kids to be scared of Santa so they do the right thing. It’s a tricky one.”

Ross Noble, Dave Hughes, Kate Langbroek, Charlie Pickering and Nikki Osborne return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.
Ross Noble, Dave Hughes, Kate Langbroek, Charlie Pickering and Nikki Osborne return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.

But it was Hughes who nearly ended up on the naughty list with his bosses at Network Ten.

“We have a guy who comes on who’s 4ft tall and he can’t even get a job as a Christmas elf, so we give him a job as an elf and send him around Ten,” he said. “The powers that be at Channel 10 were asking if this was ‘PC’. I said ‘he rang us for God’s sake’. The whole point of the show is to laugh at situations.”

Joining Hughes in unpacking all of these festive conundrums are his former radio co-host Kate Langbroek, Charlie Pickering, Ross Noble and Nikki Osbourne.

“It was great to work with Charlie again after so many years sitting across from each other on The Project desk,” Hughes said. “And it was great to see Kate, although I paid for her to come back (from Italy).”

Hughesy, We Have A Problem airs Monday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Art flourishes at small school

        premium_icon Art flourishes at small school

        News FROM totem poles to murals, this small rural school is flourishing with new public art.

        Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        premium_icon Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        News DOUBLE demerit points will be in force throughout the holiday season, with police...

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed

        Delicious treats on the menu at Lismore’s new cafe

        premium_icon Delicious treats on the menu at Lismore’s new cafe

        News NEW ‘market to plate’ cafe offers menu made of entirely locally-produced...