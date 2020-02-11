Huge tree falls, major road blocked

A fallen tree on Sandgate Road has blocked traffic in both directions. Picture: Supplied

A LARGE tree has fallen onto one of Brisbane's busiest roads, blocking all lanes of traffic and causing major delays for commuters on the city's northside.

The tree is believed to have fallen onto Sandgate Road at Ascot, between Butler and Lapraik streets, with police putting in diversions for motorists travelling in either direction.

Huge tree down on Sandgate Rd between Bonney Ave and Oriel Rd in Clayfield. All lanes closed and traffic being diverted. 100% avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/1yEml04lf0 — Tonile Wortley (@tonilereads) February 10, 2020

No one was injured by tree that fell about 6:05am and no powerlines are believed to be affected, however one resident reported it took 45 minutes before emergency services attended.

The large tree has fallen onto Sandgate Road in Ascot. Picture: Cameron Krook

SES will also attend the scene to remove the tree from the busy road, and authorities are urging commuters to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC HAZARD: Please avoid Sandgate Rd, Ascot. A tree has fallen across the road. #BNETRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/xEJ57yjwp5 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 10, 2020

Buses on routes 306 and 322 are also being diverted in both directions.

Major delays are expected with traffic backed up for more than 2 kilometres. Picture: supplied

Traffic is backed up for over 2 kilometres with delays expected from Whtyecliffe Street to Junction Road.