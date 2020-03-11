Huge effort shines a light on love for tennis

LOVING LIGHTING: East Lismore Tennis Club raised $40,000 themselves for new LED court lighting and also a federal sports grant of $20,000. L-R Steve Harrison, Fred Cole, Kelly Richards, Andrew Bell, MP Kevin Hogan, Mick Oaten, Jason Camidge, Greg Hughes, and Katy Patterson.

LOVING LIGHTING: East Lismore Tennis Club raised $40,000 themselves for new LED court lighting and also a federal sports grant of $20,000. L-R Steve Harrison, Fred Cole, Kelly Richards, Andrew Bell, MP Kevin Hogan, Mick Oaten, Jason Camidge, Greg Hughes, and Katy Patterson.

TIRELESS fundraising by the East Lismore Tennis Club has seen a much needed lighting upgrade for their courts.

Club president Michael Oaten said it was important to replace the old lights, which gave inconsistent coverage, to make the courts safer for players.

He said the old infrastructure also caused concern for some residential neighbours who were disturbed by the lighting shining into their homes.

“We wanted to upgrade the existing lights at the courts to LED, as the old lighting was patchy, it was difficult for players to see properly on some parts of the courts and was not direct enough,” he said.

“We applied for grants over the last three years to get this upgrade and raised $40,000 ourselves.”

Oaten said the recent $20,000 grant from Page MP Kevin Hogan had been in the works for about 12 months, and was very much appreciated.

”Our club is fully-self-funded so these grants are hugely beneficial as we get no support from council,” he said.

“It has taken us many years to raise the $40,000 and every decade we have to raise over $100,000 to replace court surfaces.”

Head coach Kelly Richards said the new lights had made a significant improvement to evening training and matches.

“I have a new adult player competition on Thursday nights with kids being coached earlier and the feedback has been great,” she said.

“Players love that these lights focus straight down the court with a better and more even dispersal of the light, one of the kids told me it was fantastic.”

Oaten said said the club welcomed new members from five to 90 of all levels and abilities.

“Converting to LED court lighting will provide a better playing atmosphere and will save power bills for the club,” Mr Hogan said.

“Participation numbers are expected to exceed 400 this year.

“This upgrade will ensure growth continues.”