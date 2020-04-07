From cricketers appealing to an umpire to prayers to God

A development application has been submitted to Richmond Valley Council to convert the former indoor cricket centre at 51 Bruton St, Casino into a place of worship. Photo: Jackie Munro

THE Casino property has been everything from a drive-in theatre to an indoor cricket centre, and now it could be home to a church.

Richmond Valley Council has received a development application for the change of use of a sports centre building on Bruton St to a place of worship.

The proposal is on public exhibition and, according to application documents, the 49-51 Bruton St property is proposed to be changed to a place of worship, operated and owned by the Casino Christadelphian Church.

Proposed work includes the consolidation of four lots into one lot, with minor upgrades to the bathrooms to provide for ambulant access.

Other work will include delineation of the existing carpark, with future work to include additional overflow parking and the construction of an additional exit to the site.

According to christadelphia.org, Christadelphian belief differs from Christian faith and is a "worldwide community of Bible students whose fellowship is based on a common understanding of the Scriptures" with more than 50,000 members worldwide.

In Australia, the group worships in more than 140 locations, including Lismore, Ballina, Caniaba and Dunoon.

The development application is on public exhibition on Richmond Valley Council's website until April 9.