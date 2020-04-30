How you can join online bushfire inquiry

THE NSW Independent Bushfire Inquiry will host an online meeting next week.

THE NSW Independent Bushfire Inquiry will host an online meeting for people impacted by the summer bushfires across the Northern Rivers region next week.

The inquiry is reviewing the causes of, preparation for and response to the 2019-20 bushfires and will provide input to NSW ahead of the next bushfire season.

The Inquiry is being led by Dave Owens, former Deputy Commissioner of NSW Police, and Professor Mary O'Kane, Independent Planning Commission Chair and former NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer.

Since February, the Inquiry has been meeting with communities in bushfire-affected regions across the state and has successfully held five online community consultation sessions.

"Community meetings have been an important part of the Inquiry. We have moved these to a virtual format to accommodate the COVID-19 restrictions implemented across the state," said Professor O'Kane.

The virtual community meeting for the Northern Rivers region is on Monday, May 4 from 5pm.

The Inquiry also welcomes submissions from bushfire-affected residents, emergency and support personnel, organisations and the general public.

Submissions will close on May 22, and a report will be prepared and delivered to the Premier on July 31, 2020.

"We have flown over some bushfire-affected regions and witnessed the devastation caused by the fires first-hand," Mr Owens said.

"We are looking forward to meeting with the Northern Rivers communities to hear their experiences directly."

Information about the Inquiry, and the process for registering to attend the community meeting and how to make a submission, is available at www.nsw.gov.au/bushfireinquiry.