Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FARM TOUR: A Southern Cross University forestry class at a property near Nimbin belonging to Super Forest Plantations. The farm is being transitioned from grazing to wood production. Photo: Supplied
FARM TOUR: A Southern Cross University forestry class at a property near Nimbin belonging to Super Forest Plantations. The farm is being transitioned from grazing to wood production. Photo: Supplied
News

How you can help create forest research

Jackie Munro
28th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LONG TERM land management and the impact of water and nutrients in a rural landscape is the current focus of a local research team.

Southern Cross University’s Forest Research Centre is seeking landholders willing to collaborate in establishing field trials by offering a little land in exchange for big research.

School of Environmental Science lecturer Dr Graeme Palmer said these trials are aimed at testing the benefits of different agricultural production systems that include trees and forests.

“In this region a lot of people have property. They might be macadamia farmers, or graziers, who have additional land available that isn’t suited to those primary activities,” he said.

“We’re wanting to trial planting trees on that land, using different methods, to see if it is complimentary to their business and could potentially produce a secondary income stream or add value in some way.”

Dr Palmer said the aim is to gather data to work out if there are benefits to this type of farming – such as enhancing property value, providing tourism opportunities, providing shelter for animals or protecting the landscape – and what value can be gained by adding this agroforestry aspect to the overall business.

The target region for the proposed research is the Richmond River catchment, and the range of environments the catchment includes.

He said the work itself is about measuring the fate of water and nutrients in the rural landscape, how these may be managed using physical and biological approaches including forests, and if these can be managed better over the long-term cycles of climate, such as drought and flood, to lift farm production.

The study will also be looking to discover the impact when water or nutrients enter the farm as rainfall or fertiliser and what happens after that.

Other questions include whether water infiltrates the soil and becomes available for plant growth or runs off to the creek, taking nutrient with it.

Any interested landholders who would like more information are encouraged to attend an information session on Thursday, March 5 from 10am to 3pm at Southern Cross University, A Block, Military Road, Lismore.

Alternatively for more information email Dr Palmer at graeme.palmer@scu.edu.au or visit www.scu.edu.au/forest-research-centre.

forest research centre landholders northern rivers education northern rivers environment southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explosive ice report calls for more injecting rooms

        premium_icon Explosive ice report calls for more injecting rooms

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been left red-faced after the professor hand-picked to solve the ice crisis slammed the state’s drug policies.

        Magical glowing mushrooms popping up everywhere

        premium_icon Magical glowing mushrooms popping up everywhere

        News Phenomenon of glow in the dark mushrooms

        Where are all the butterflies coming from?

        premium_icon Where are all the butterflies coming from?

        News IT is hard to drive anywhere and not encounter yellow butterflies flitting across...

        Pretty Penny up for adoption

        Pretty Penny up for adoption

        News IN THE DOGHOUSE: Looking for cuddles, pretty Penny is up for adoption