James Squire is offering Queenslanders free alcohol, showing their love for Ginger Beer bright and loud – for those brave enough to take on the challenge.
Food & Entertainment

You can score a year of free beer, but there's a catch

by Isabella Magee
28th May 2020 4:40 PM
How far would you go to embrace the world of ginger?

In exchange for a year's supply of free beer, an Australian Craft Beer company is setting out to see who's got the ginger passion.

Adding to their beer and cider range, James Squire is offering you a tantalising reward for free, all you have to do is be daring enough to share your ginger love loud and proud.

The challenge 'Ginger Transformation' is seeking Australia's most committed and creative ginger fan, where you can prove your worthiness.

An Australian Craft beer company is offering a chance to win a year’s worth of alcoholic ginger beer. Picture: Karin Calvert
An Australian Craft beer company is offering a chance to win a year’s worth of alcoholic ginger beer. Picture: Karin Calvert

Dyeing your hair to Prince Harry ginger or even wearing ginger-inspired clothing may not make the cut.

There will be 10 ginger lovers chosen by June 1 who will then battle it out to prove they have what it takes to be the James Squire's Ultimate Ginger Fan.

The winner will receive a year's supply of the new craft Ginger Beer.

If you think you have what it takes, you can register here - good luck!

Originally published as How to win free beer for a year

