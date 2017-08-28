ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Update Tuesday 1pm: AS soon as the official tickets sale closed in the Falls Festival website, all gloves were off and tickets appeared online for three times their official price or even more.

The Byron Bay side of the festival will be a 18+ event at North Byron Parklands, 126 Tweed Valley Way, Yelgun, from Sunday, December 31 2017 to Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Festival organisers have said that if any punters are "unable to attend the show and have purchased tickets, you will be able to pass or sell them to a friend at face value. (Flip side, please only purchase tickets from a known and trusted friend.)"

But the tickets Terms and Conditions on Falls' website states that "the sale or attempted re-sale of a ticket by the Ticket Holder (including via on-line auction sites) without the prior consent of the Promoter is prohibited."

"If a ticket is sold or used in breach of these Event Terms, the Promoter retains the right to: cancel the ticket without a refund, refuse entry to or eject the Ticket Holder from the Event and/or commence legal proceedings."

"Should Promoter offer a resale facility this will be the only legitimate way to on-sell any unwanted tickets. Use of tickets for or in conjunction with any advertising, promotion, marketing or competition is strictly prohibited."



The official allocation of tickets via Front Gate Tickets sold out officially within an hour, but the resale was only about to start online.



Tickets to all Falls Festival locations appeared in a number of websites, with Viagogo appearing to be one of the sites with the biggest resale offer.

Falls Festival Byron Bay tickets were selling online for a much higher amount than the official price. Contributed



A 3-day ticket, 3 Day Festival Ticket: $299.00 + $13.83 Fee = $312.83 plus camping Camping tickets (will be sold at $109 + 14.83 booking fees) made it a total of $436.66.

Three-day tickets plus camping were this morning on sale at website viagogo.com for $3,092 per ticket.

One particular seller was showing as having "only 20 tickets left" according to the website, despite the fact the official ticket sale only allowed six tickets per individual transaction.

Hundreds of people were trying to get Falls Festival Byron Bay tickets online after the official sale closed. Contributed

Angered music lovers who missed out on tickets raised their concerns via the festival's social media complaining about the prices.



Jodie Laman demanded an official resale facility in the Falls Festival Facebook page.

"There should honestly be a resale for the tickets. People are turning this into an auction and having tickets go up to $2000 already," she said.



Melbourne's Dominic Chambers also complained about the process.



"Something not right about this at all - no one getting through yet thousands of tickets ending up on Viagogo. The system's been completely owned by scalpers. Falls Music and Arts Festival please explain."



An official statement from Falls producers addressed the issue.



"Falls Lorne and Byron sold out in record time this year. There is no official resale facility for The Falls Festival, with increasing demand we are investigating the viability of introducing one," the producers said.

"Till then, we strongly discourage patrons purchasing from any unauthorized third party sellers at inflated prices, we can't guarantee legitimacy of tickets purchased outside the Falls official platform.

"No tickets for Falls are issued until December 1st, we will be scanning all tickets on arrival and you will not be granted entrance if the barcode has already been scanned.

"If you're buying from a trusted friend for the face value price of the ticket that is fine.

"Supply and demand drives this market, and it's legal. The law permits them to do so. We wish people wouldn't resell tickets for profit, but at the moment, there isn't any legal recourse to prevent this."



Falls organisers highlighted that Live Performance Australia has released a Safe Tickets Guide which is supported by the festival, and industry-wide.



The statement also listed what Falls currently does to combat ticket scalping:

• "We put ticket limits on transactions."

• "We don't issue tickets to patrons until December 1st, in an effort to suppress the secondary market."

• "We offer Friends of Falls pre-sale to ensure long term patrons of the event are looked after - we encourage patron to join this."

UPDATE Tuesday 10am: The 25th Falls festivals in Lorne and Byron Bay are both sold out.

Tickets went on general sale at 9am today but organisers have confirmed tickets for the North Byron Parklands event this New Year are all gone.

Patrons locked in their East Coast NYE plans with the likes of Flume, Fleet Foxes, Run The Jewels, The Kooks, Glass Animals and a huge 2017/18 all-star party line-up.

If you're unable to attend the show and have purchased tickets, you will be able to pass or sell them to a friend at face value. (Flip side, please only purchase tickets from a known and trusted friend.)

For Northern Rivers residents, the Falls Festival's website suggests "that all local residents purchase tickets through the public sale options online. Nice and easy."

As an 18+ event, all patrons will need to produce valid photo ID into the venue.

Acceptable forms of valid ID are current Australia driver's license, current passport, Government issued Proof of Age Card and/or an international driver's license.

Car passes will be available to purchase later in the year.

Falls Festival crwod shot at main stage. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Contributed

Original story: General tickets to the Falls Festival in Byron Bay will go on sale tomorrow after pre-sell passes went out for sale late last week.

General public tickets go on sale 9am, tomorrow Tuesday, August 29.

Festival goers will have ten minutes to complete the transaction.

The timer will start as soon as people add tickets to their cart.

Payment methods accepted will be Visa and Mastercard only.

Each transaction can purchase tickets for up to six people.

Festival goers at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

There will be no re-sale facility this year for Falls Festival.

Click here to access the Falls festival ticketing page.

Crowds at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Contributed

Pricing

3 Day Festival Ticket: $299.00 + $13.83 Fee = $312.83

2 Day Ticket - 31 Dec & 1 Jan: $249.00 + $12.86 Fee = $261.86

2 Day Ticket - 1 Jan & 2 Jan: $249.00 + $12.86 Fee = $261.86

Single Day Ticket - 31 Dec: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Single Day Ticket - 1 Jan: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Single Day Ticket - 2 Jan: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Camping tickets will be sold at $109 + fees.

Festival goers moved around safely and easily at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Javier Encalada

Help

For all questions relating to ticket purchases, delivery, payment or other, festival lovers can contact Front Gate Tickets Customer Service on http://www.ticketmaster.com.au/festivalhelp or call 1300 017 192.

For all other queries visit the Falls Festival FAQ page.

While you are booking your tickets, listen to the Official Spotify Falls Festival playlist (below):