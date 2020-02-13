How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

THE Splendour 2020 line up announcement has not happened yet but Northern Rivers music fans are already getting ready to get their tickets to the event.

The next step to secure your tickets is the locals sale.

Everyone living in the postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2490 will get an opportunity to buy tickets to this year’s festival before they go on sale to the general public.

The sale will be held on Sunday, February 23, at The Northern Hotel, 35/43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, from 10am to 4pm.

Purchasers will need to show valid photo ID showing their home address/postcode. They will be able to buy event and camping tickets for up to four people.

Here’s what you need on the day:

Name and date of birth details are required for every ticket being purchased.

If you don’t have one already, set up a Moshtix account beforehand at www.moshtix.com.

Tickets will not be provided on the day. They will be emailed to the email address on the • Moshtix account used for the transaction.

There will be no cash sales or EFTPOS. Payment can only be done by Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards.

You can split your payment into instalments with a Time To Pay payment plan.

Under 18s cannot enter The Northern Hotel without an adult. U18s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

This will be the only locals sale opportunity.

Once inside The Northern, there will be two methods of purchasing tickets on the day, either face-to-face with a Splendour Seller or on your own personal device. Local forms will be available for those wanting to process their purchase with the help of a Splendour Seller. Alternatively, BYO smartphone / iPad with internet connection and use a promo code to complete your own transaction within the venue. For full details, head to splendourinthegrass.com/locals

The line up announcement is expected shortly via triple j.

Splendour in the Grass will be held at North Byron Parklands, July 24 to 26, 2020. For details visit https://splendourinthegrass.com/