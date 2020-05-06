How to get a fixed fee for your legal services

THE next time you need a barrister, chances are you will be able to find out what their fees are online.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Australians are shopping around online, even for legal services.

This has forced law firms to become more transparent with their pricing, and even changing their entire pricing model.

Lismore barrister Amanda Mead is the owner of Law Firm Solutions, a new business that helps barristers to offer better services, become more productive and best manage their time.

“Barristers suffer from a lot of mental health issues, and trying to juggle everything is hard task,” she said.

“For some lawyers it is about making improvements within their business, and for other is about finding better work-life balance.

“One of the main areas is about to be more efficient, so you have more time, and be more organised, and you need a database to help with that.”

Ms Mead said new technology advances allow barristers to pre-populate client’s details and the software fills up legal forms for them.

“It’s a way to save time, and the ultimate result is not just helping clients, but they can also tell clients what their fixed fee is going to be, and it helps them with their wellbeing,” she said.

“When you are able to tell a client ‘I will do this document for you and it will cost you this much’, clients will ask immediately ‘is that all it will be?’ and yes, everything is included so the onus is on the lawyer to get things done quickly and efficiently.”

The barrister said the main benefit for clients is that there is no chance of bill shock.

“These days people do go online, people try to get a good deal, and if they have a fixed fee in their mind, they opt for that,” she said,

“Fixed fees for barristers are just a no-brainer.

“In this area barristers are still catching up.

“From a regional law prospective, the first question a principal would ask me is ‘how does that work?’

“Many of them are still to embrace social media and its opportunities, and fixing their fees allows them to look into that with more confidence.”