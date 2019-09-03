How to get 12 Krispy Kreme’s for 16-cents

Krispy Kreme Australia is giving away a dozen of its Original Glazed doughnuts for just 16 cents.

IT'S like a dream come true, because it's almost free.

Krispy Kreme Australia are selling their beloved signature doughnuts for just 16 cents throughout most the month of September in honour of the company's 16th birthday.

It made the announcement on its Facebook page a few days ago and it has already racked up nearly 30,000 comments and counting, with people tagging their mates.

The only catch is, you have to be born in September.

"Anyone with a birthday in September (like us) can get an Original Glazed dozen for only 16 cents with the purchase of ANY dozen," it said on the official Krispy Kreme Australia

However, it doesn't mean you can't leech off your friends.

"David, get this as soon as you land in Melbourne! First stop before home," a Facebook user demanded his mate to do.

"Yassss I can, my birthday in sept soooo lucky," added another.

To prove it's actually your birthday you must supply ID when visiting your local Krispy Kreme store.

Just to be clear, when you buy a 12-pack of any full-priced dozen, you get an Original Glazed Dozen for 16-cents only.

One 12-pack of the store's original glazed costs $19.95 or the favourites assorted dozen sets cost $25.95.

The offer is on now until September 16 and is only available at Krispy Kreme stores in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia, much to the dismay of South Australian customers.

You must be born in the month of September to get the special offer. Picture: Supplies

"Never mind. I'm not driving to Sydney for doughnuts," one person commented

"An offer that's not available to everyone. How generous of you. Actually it's kinda outrageous. Thanks for the exclusion," said another devastated customer.

Others whose birthdays don't fall in the month of September are considering some extreme measures.

"Does my dog's birthday count?" one user asked.

"Hi Benjamin. Good question! Since our doughnuts are made for human consumption, the offer can only be redeemed for a human birthday. But please accept our best birthday wishes to your dog on their birthday!" Krispy Kreme responded.

Parents who have children celebrating their special day have been asked to bring in their birth certificates to make sure they don't miss out.

"Some reliable sources (Google) tell us that September is the most popular birth month," Krispy Kreme wrote in a statement.

"Chances are if it's not your birthday, you know someone who is celebrating their birthday this month.

"Take a screenshot of this page and send it to them, because you're a good friend. Better yet just bring them to a Krispy Kreme for a sweet surprise."