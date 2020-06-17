How to avoid paying a new $80 annual pet permit

DON’T FORGET: Lismore City Council rangers are urging all cat owners to ensure their pets are desexed before July 1 to avoid paying a new annual permit of $80, on top of the one-off lifetime registration fee. Photo: Richard Polden

LISMORE City Council is urging all cat owners to ensure their pets are desexed before July 1 to avoid paying a new $80 annual permit.

Under changes to be brought in by the NSW Government, annual permits for non-desexed cats and restricted and dangerous dogs will be introduced in the new financial year.

From July 1, owners of cats not desexed by four months of age will be required to pay an $80 annual permit in addition to their one-off lifetime pet registration fee.

The council’s rangers said this will create a stronger incentive to desex cats, which in turn will improve their health and wellbeing, including reducing the risk of some cancers.

They said improving desexing rates will also ease the burden on pounds and shelters, reduce euthanasia rates, and help to address concerns about feral, stray and roaming cats and their effect on wildlife.

Exemptions are in place for cats that are registered by July 1, those kept for breeding purposes by members of recognised breeding bodies, and cats which cannot be desexed for medical reasons.

From July 1 owners of dogs of a restricted breed or formally declared to be dangerous will be required to pay a $195 annual permit in addition to their one-off lifetime pet registration fee.

This will serve as a further disincentive to owning high-risk dogs and encourage owners to better manage the behaviour of their animal.

From July 1, pet owners will be able to pay for annual permits using the NSW Pet Registry website or through their local council.

Anyone registering a cat on the NSW Pet Registry will be informed that they must pay for an $80 annual permit if their animal is not desexed by four months of age.

Annual permit fees will go directly to the Companion Animals Fund which pays for companion animal management by local councils including pounds/shelters, ranger services, dog recreation areas, and education and awareness programs.

The fund is also used to operate the NSW Pet Registry and carry out responsible pet ownership initiatives.

If you require any further information or assistance, please contact the NSW Pet Registry at pets@olg.nsw.gov.au and 1300 134 460.