How tech giant comes up with its ideas and innovations

"WE'RE willing to take risks and we're willing to fail."

That's how Samsung's head of product innovation for Southeast Asia and Oceania Ken Ding described how the tech giant is able to make waves in its ideas and innovation department.

So how does a company with so many intelligent minds come up with the 'next big thing' and then make it reality?

If you're mind immediately went to a sci-fi-style laboratory with a lot of blue lighting and white lab coats you're not alone. But turns out it's a bit more mainstream than that.

Mr Ding said it all came down to four steps: explore, conceptualise, define and act.

In step one, the explore stage, Mr Ding said they collated all the insights and information they could about a particular need or pain point among consumers.

"Uncovering deep insights and translating this to meaningful products and solutions is our core mission," he said.

"To do this we need to understand consumers so we might do live-in studies where we install cameras in homes and see how people interact with their fridge and for what purpose, for example."

Once they can pin point where the opportunity lies, it's on to step two, conceptualisation.

This is where the ideas are thrown around the room and the impossible is put on paper. From here a prototype is created to figure out the ins and outs of the product.

Step three is to define the business opportunity and validate the strategy. Why are they creating a washing machine that halves wash time? Who will buy it and how will it change lives?

Then it's go time - the time to develop the real deal and take it to market.

Mr Ding said step one and two took about eight to 12 weeks, and step three and four could be anywhere between six to 18 months.

When asked if his team ever grounded to a halt and ran out of ideas, Mr Ding admitted it happened "all the time!"

"When we hit a brick wall we will either move on to the next topic or come back to it later on," he said.

"We also have a connected network of experts who we talk to to help make sense of what we are thinking about which helps break that barrier."

Refrigerators will be the next game changer, according to Mr Ding, with millennials setting the agenda for the next need in innovation.

"Millennials are big key influencers now and into the future and because they're so different from previous generations, this is a big challenge for us," he said.

He used the Family Hub fridge as an example of adhering to the millennial mindset.

"They are so connected now and they want moments of sharing so having the features of the family hub means all of those needs are right in front of them."

Samsung continues to put its focus on the future of homes and connectivity of appliances and devices to make a seamless ecosystem that is meaningful for consumers.

Mr Ding spoke with News Corp at the Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Forum in Rome this week. Journalist Georja Ryan travelled to the conference as a guest of Samsung.