Taylor Swift is a property mogul - this is how she did it

While Taylor Swift's meteoric rise to music stardom is impressive, so too is her growth as a real estate mogul.

As of 2020, she owns approximately $US 81 million ($AU 116.8 million) in mansions and penthouses in Nashville, Rhode Island, Beverly Hills and New York City - and is presently looking for a home in London to be near her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift’s crown jewel of her collection is the Samuel Goldwyn mansion in Beverly Hills. Picture: TopTenRealEstateDeals

As a promising tween music prodigy, Swift's parents moved from Pennsylvania to Nashville to help jump-start her career.

Inside the first home Swift bought in Nashville. Picture: TopTenRealEstateDeals

A few years later at age 20, Swift embarked on her ten-year real estate adventure, purchasing her starter home in the centre of Nashville's Music Row for $1.99 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.

The 300 sqm condo overlooking the city kept her close to the recording studios and her new peer group.

With her singing career growing rapidly and the necessity of spending time in Los Angeles,

Her second home in Beverly Hills. Picture: TopTenRealEstateDeals

Swift purchased a Cape Cod-style home in Beverly Hills in 2011 for $3.55 million that she sold a few years later for about $4 million.

Back in Nashville, Taylor bought a 465 sqm Greek Revival-style mansion on almost six acres for her parents in 2011 for $2.5 million that she still owns.

Her parents Nashville pad, which she still owns.. Picture: TopTenRealEstateDeals

In 2012, Swift bought a mid-century-modern home in Los Angeles for $1.78 million, which she sold two years ago for $2.65 million.

By 2013, Swift's music and real estate careers had both hit the stratosphere, with multiple Grammy, MTV, People's Choice, Billboard and Entertainer of the Year Awards, and made a cash purchase of a 1,115 sqm beach mansion in Rhode Island's Watch Hill for $17.75 million.

Her picturesque Watch Hill home in Rhode Island. Picture: TopTenRealEstateDeals

It's the house where Swift is known for the parties she throws for her 'girl squad'.

By Valentine's Day in 2014, Swift was checking out the trendy Manhattan neighbourhood of Tribeca.

She settled on two penthouses for $20 million, which she combined to cover 770 sqm of living space - encompassing ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

She added a third next door in 2015 in the form of an $18 million townhouse, and further in 2018 by adding an apartment in the same building for $9.75 million.

The crown jewel of her collection is the Samuel Goldwyn mansion in Beverly Hills. Picture: TopTenRealEstateDeals

But the highlight of them all came in 2015 in Beverly Hills when Swift bought the historic Samuel Goldwyn mansion for $25 million.

In honour of Goldwyn's award-winning career as a film producer and contributions to the film industry, Swift decided to restore the home to its original 1934 condition, when it was built for the Goldwyns.

Swift has restored the Goldwyn mansion to its former glory. Picture: TopTenRealEstateDeals

In 2018, she applied for and won Los Angeles landmark status for the estate ensuring that the home will never be significantly changed or demolished.

Now as a 30-year old, Swift isn't slowing down for a second.

Her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, made waves across the internet, and she is reportedly looking branch out and make a splash in the illustrious London real estate market.

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be casting her eye on the UK housing market. Picture: Global Citizen

Inside the grand mansion. Picture: TopTenRealEstateDeals

And managed to get the mansion landmark status. Picture: TopTenRealEstateDeals