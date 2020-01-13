SCU plans to be ‘one of the best universities on the planet’

WITH grand plans for the future, Southern Cross University has released an ambitious plan to dramatically advance the institution over the next seven years.

Late last month, SCU vice chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker announced the New Southern Cross 2020-2026 strategy, which was designed to drive the Lismore-based institution up the global rankings "to become one of the best young universities on the planet".

Prof Shoemaker said the strategy, which was unanimously endorsed by the SCU council, was a five-pronged process.

"The first is continuing to lift the performance of our research, teaching and learning and having that improved quality recognised in global university rankings," he said.

"So to reach that, we are aiming to go from about the top 100 young universities in the world to the top 50 young universities."

Despite the lofty goal, Prof Shoemaker said SCU staff had done the numbers and "we believe we can achieve it".

He said the second strategic initiative was a goal of increasing equivalent full-time student numbers to around 20,000.

"Currently we have about 11,000 equivalent students and, of course, if you look at the expansion of our campuses in recent years, they have grown at pace," he said.

"So we have to recognise that there is demand and we need to meet it."

Prof Shoemaker said there were approximately 250,000 people on the Northern Rivers, more than 70,000 in Coffs Harbour and close to 700,000 on the Gold Coast, "and more coming all the time" to the areas where the university's main campuses were located.

"Who is going to be there to educate and give them a life course option, a career option, a real future? That is us," he said.

Prof Shoemaker said the third initiative was to focus on subtropical Australia, which draws on locations of SCU campuses but also the unique opportunities which the subtropics offer disciplines such as marine science, forest science, law, engineering and health; education and the visual arts.

However Prof Shoemaker said the fifth pillar of the strategy was the most ambitious.

He said SCU aims to further deepen its strong connection with indigenous nations by threading the powerful theme of Caring For Country throughout its studies, research and operations.

"There is no doubt that the world ‒ and the global climate ‒ urgently needs this work," he said.