How recycling bottles has raised thousands for Rural Aid

MORE than 51,120 bottles and cans have been donated by Northern Rivers residents to support communities affected by bushfires via Bottles for the Bush, a total of $5120.

Recycling operator TOMRA announced the Bottles for the Bush appeal and doubled the target to half a million dollars after the original $250,000 target was hit in less than nine weeks.

The breakdown of donations is:

• Lismore: Donation rate nearly doubled in Lismore from 0.34% up to 0.65% ($940.60 in donations)

• Goonellabah: Donation rate 0.25% ($309.10 in donations)

• Casino: Donation rate 0.30% ($337.40 in donations )

• Byron Bay: Donation rate 0.71% ($847.40 in donations )

• Mullumbimby: Donation rate 1.31% ($1,196.30 in donations )

• Ballina: Donation rate 1.38% ($1,489.80 in donations )

The funds raised in the area could pay for 2,560 litres of water, 256 bales of hay or 102 meals for families.

Containers for Change at TOMRA Collection, West Ipswich. recycling, bottles, cans

By January 8, Australian recyclers had donated 2,849,280 drink containers, the equivalent to 142,464 litres of water or 14,246 bales of hay for farmers.

Up until January 15, NSW has donated $295,499 and 2,954,990 containers, Queensland has donated $53,741 and 537,410 containers, and the Northern Territory has donated $1447 and 14,470 containers.

Top donating sites in NSW are Woolworths Chatswood East, with $4361.30; Woolworths Menai Market Place with $3925.40 and Woolworths Marsfield with $3242.40.

In Queensland, the top three fundraising sites are TOMRA Recycling Centre Tingalpam with $8007.60; TOMRA Recycling Centre Salisbury, with $6484.70 and TOMRA Recycling Centre West End, with $6213.10.

To get involved, residents can return their eligible cans and bottles to their closest TOMRA recycling machine in the area.

Every eligible drink container donated to the appeal through these machines will go towards the delivery of hay, water, livestock feed, mental health support and food supplies via registered charity, Rural Aid.

The Bottles for the Bush initiative will be active until February 23, 2020.