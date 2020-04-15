How pandemic is changing life for animals at Coast attractions
LIFE in isolation for animals at Gold Coast's biggest parks is apparently "more fun-filled".
With theme parks and wildlife sanctuaries closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gold Coast creatures are enjoying "more playtime than usual" with their handlers.
For the dolphins, polar bears and penguins at SeaWorld, they're still getting their daily exercise and feed.
Head of marine science Wayne Phillips said the animals were missing visitors but their 30 wildlife staff weren't complaining.
"It is great, the dolphins and their handlers are getting more one-on-one time together," he said.
"The polar bears and penguins are missing watching all the guest action through the glass but are loving hanging out more with handlers. Because we're really their best friends first."
Dreamworld's head of life sciences Michele Barnes said their kangaroos and joeys were enjoying some quality bonding time with zookeepers.
"There are certainly no concerns - I think it is more fun-filled than being at home," she said.
Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary's senior vet Dr Michael Pyne said their dingoes were enjoying a lot more freedom walking around the park and koalas were loving the extra cuddles.
"We're enjoying what is a different normal now," he said.
