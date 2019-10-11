How much rain will Lismore actually get?

CLOUDS: BoM is predicting a high chance of showers for Lismore, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

AFTER months of dry weather the Northern Rivers is in for the biggest drenching in months, with up to 60mm falling in some pockets over the next few days, according to The Bureau of Meteorology.

June was the last time the region saw any decent rainfall.

BoM is predicting a high chance of showers for Lismore, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

They are also predicting the chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening with light winds during the day.

But with clouds in the sky and rain on the radar, how much rain will we actually get?

Unfortunately we're on the lower end of the scale, with a 90 per cent chance of only 10 to 20mm of rain predicted for today.

Tomorrow has the chance of only 5 to 10mm, while Sunday drops to a 20 per cent chance of less than 1mm.

"Onshore winds feeding into this system are forecast to bring widespread shower activity to eastern districts later Friday and Saturday, easing as the upper trough weakens on Sunday,” BoM explains.

The weather will start to heat up again from Monday, with temperatures of 30C and 31C predicted for Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

So keep up those rain dances.