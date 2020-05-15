How much Geri made from Spice Girls tour

Spice Girls star Geri Horner has seen income rocket at her company, going from making less than $20 a day to $5.8 million a year.

Accounts filed for the 47-year-old's firm Wonderful Productions suggest last year's 13-date Spice World tour provided a massive payday for the Spice Girl, The Sun reports.

In the previous accounting year the company made a profit of just $6345.

Now, after the sellout Spice Girls 2019 tour throughout May and June, the company raked in $5,956,335 and has just under $3.97 million cash in the bank.

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C of The Spice Girls perform on the first night of the bands tour at Croke Park on May 24, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Wonderful Productions Ltd is the firm Horner uses for both her Spice Girls and solo profits.

Given its success, it is no surprise that there are already rumblings another reunion tour is on the cards, with the girls thought to already be in talks to start planning dates and venues.

It's believed the fab four want to take their show around the world, with Emma Bunton saying: "Hopefully there are still some quite exciting things coming from the Spice Girls.

"Fingers crossed we can do some more shows. We would love to do more live stuff as well. To do more international shows would be a dream."

Meanwhile, Mel B said in March: "I think 13 shows was too short, even though we did not set out to do more than one. I hope we do more."

Starting in Dublin's Croke Park and finishing up with three dates at London's Wembley Stadium, Spice World was a massive success.

When ticket sales opened in November 2018, the six original dates sold out in a matter of minutes.

The Spice Girls during their UK tour. Picture: Instagram/timmsy

Ticketmaster said that at one point more than 700,000 fans were simultaneously attempting to purchase tickets, making it the events firm's busiest sale ever.

In the end Spice World took place without original member Victoria Beckham, who gave her blessing to the tour but turned down the chance to join in.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission