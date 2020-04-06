Menu
Confirmed coronavirus cases across NSW. Picture: NSW Health
How many virus cases in your postcode

6th Apr 2020 3:29 PM

As New South Wales' confirmed coronavirus cases edge closer to 3000, health authorities have released an interactive tool to help locals understand how badly their area has been hit by the disease.

There are now 2637 coronavirus cases across the state, an increase of 57 from yesterday.

And while the state's curve may be flattening, authorities are still worried about some specific areas - including parts of Sydney and a handful of regional centres.

Community transmission is still what worries health authorities the most.

Over the weekend, Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy again addressed his concern that 10 per cent of Australia's cases were from unknown community sources.

"I may sound like a broken record at times, but community transmission is what worries me most of all," he said.

"Those are the reasons we have brought in the social distancing measures and all of those measures to stop the spread."

Fed live from NSW Health data, you can use the interactive below to see exactly how many coronavirus cases are living in your postcode.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in NSW

Live Data Source: Health Protection NSW

