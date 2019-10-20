How Lindsay Lohan blew almost her entire $30m net worth

Lindsay Lohan may have been a child star, but it wasn't until Mean Girls' release in 2004 that she became uber rich.

The Hollywood actress, who we have fallen in love with all over again on The Masked Singer Australia, saw her pay skyrocket from $US1 million for the cult chick flick to $US7.5 million for her very next movie.

She appeared in Herbie Fully Loaded in 2005, which saw her pay packet jump a whopping seven times in the space of several months.

The success of Mean Girls, which is streaming on Foxtel, allowed her to command nearly $US8 million for her subsequent films, which included Herbie, Just My Luck (2006) and Georgia Rule (2007).

Never forget.

But just as her fame, and wallet, exploded overnight, so too did her private life, which had a drastic impact on her finances and eventually saw her vanish from the spotlight.

Lohan, who was only 21 at the height of her fame in 2007, became a prime target of the prying eye of the paparazzi who followed her during her wild nights out and captured every moment, painting her as an out-of-control party girl in the tabloids.

During the filming of Georgia Rule, which co-starred Jane Fonda and Felicity Huffman, Lohan began to unravel.

Lohan was hospitalised while shooting the flick, with her representative saying at the time "she was overheated and dehydrated".

In a letter that was made public, studio executive James G. Robinson called Lohan "irresponsible and unprofessional". He mentioned "various late arrivals and absences from the set" and said "we are well aware that your ongoing all night heavy partying is the real reason for your so-called 'exhaustion'."

Lohan with her Georgia Rule co-stars Jane Fonda and Felicity Huffman. Picture: AP/Dave Allocca, Universal Pictures

More blockbusters, popcorn and cosy nights in with Foxtel Movies. Stream Foxtel Movies

Struggling to secure work as she was deemed an insurance liability, Lohan went on to appear in a number of small projects, including a minor role in the TV series Ugly Betty and as the host of a documentary about human trafficking in India.

But it wasn't enough to deter her from her chaotic life off screen, where she racked up a string of DUI and drug charges and was sentenced to 90 days in jail for failing to attend her court-ordered weekly alcohol education classes in 2010.

What followed over the next year were reports of theft, a failed drug test and another prison sentence.

As her court appearances, legal troubles and rehab stints racked up, the amount of money she owed snowballed out of control.

On top of those fees, which included a reported $61,000 rehab bill, she was sued for $90,000 in unpaid limousine costs and owed $40,000 to a Nevada tanning salon.

In 2012, Time revealed that she also owed $233,000 in unpaid federal back taxes, so the IRS seized control of her bank account.

Lohan with her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley during her sentencing hearing in 2010 to 90 days in jail after violating her probation. Picture: AP/David McNew

Aside from fees, Lohan was also known to spend frivolously on luxury items, particularly cars and overpriced handbags.

It was widely reported there was $US1 million worth of possessions in her Hermes bag, which was stolen in London in 2006, according to TMZ.

As if that wasn't enough to dwindle her bank account, Lohan also became addicted to drugs. According to a 2010 Business Insider article, Hollyscoop broke down the star's narcotics spending.

"Lohan was allegedly spending about $5000 a week on drugs, but our 'source' insists that this figure is reportedly closer to about $3500," the article read. "The last few months Lohan was allegedly 'spotted' narcotics because she's in debt to the people who are supplying her, but no one's really giving her a hard time because she's Lindsay Lohan. The source added that Lohan is apparently in $30,000 debt for narcotics."

In an October 2010 interview with Vanity Fair, Lohan attempted to explain the reason behind her reckless spending.

"I was 18, 19 - with a ton of money and no one really here to tell me that I couldn't do certain things," she said.

"I would look up to those girls … the Britneys and whatever. And I would be like, 'I want to be like that'.

"And I see where that's gotten me now, and I don't like it."

Close to bankruptcy in 2011, the star attempted a comeback in 2012 with the drama movie Liz & Dick, but her salary for that project slid to $US300,000.

Lohan drinking champagne at a New Year’s Eve party in Italy in 2007.

The following year she made a whopping $US2 million for several interviews with Oprah Winfrey in which she admitted she was a drug addict. But a big portion of that money was seized by the IRS to pay off more debt.

At the height of her fame, Lohan was worth nearly $US30 million. Now Celebrity Net Worth values her at $US800,000. However, a representative for Lohan said it was somewhere between $US5 and $8 million.

Struggling to live a normal life in the US, Lohan moved to Dubai in 2016 and then opened a nightclub in Athens, Greece.

In May 2018, she opened the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, which was the location of her now axed MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

She went viral when she was pictured dancing and living her best life at the club, which is currently closed for the winter season.

Now 33, and appearing as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia, Lohan seems in a genuinely good place.

Channel 10 confirmed the former Hollywood star would return for a second season of the show alongside Dave Hughes, Jackie O and Dannii Minogue.

There were reports she was difficult to work with, with contestant Wendell Sailor (the Rhino) revealing he was made to wait in his hot costume until Lohan was ready.

Jackie O and Lindsay Lohan on The Masked Singer Australia.

But Hughesy quickly rubbished the reports and gave his famous co-judge a glowing reference.

"Lindsay Lohan was an absolute pleasure to work with and will be on the second series," he said on the Hit Network's Hughesy & Kate.

In an interview with Kyle and Jackie O, Lohan also defended the rumours she was a "diva".

"People want to find the negative for no reason. There was nothing negative about (filming The Masked Singer)," she said.