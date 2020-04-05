How Greta Thunberg inspired Byron hardcore band’s new song

In Hearts Wake is an Australian metalcore band from Byron Bay formed in 2006, currently consisting of vocalist Jake Taylor, bassist and singer Kyle Erich, lead guitarist Eaven Dall, drummer Conor Ward, and rhythm guitarist Ben Nairne.

IN HEARTS Wake are back with their first new music in three years.

The new single ‘Worldwide Suicide’ is their most direct and impassioned statement yet.

It’s message of “ecocide is suicide” and is a call for positive action.

“The Antarctic has reached an all time high temperature of 20.7°C,” said vocalist Jake Taylor.

“The Australian bushfires have burned over 12 million hectares of land, killing over 1 billion animals.

“The Climate Crisis is pounding on our door and we need to take action while there is still a window to turn it around.

“It’s time for profound systemic change as individuals and as a community.”

The track’s intro section ‘Crisis’ features a sample of Greta Thunberg’s address at the Climate Strike in NYC last year.

“Last year I attended the NYC Climate strike and 300,000 passionate people showed up led by Greta Thunberg.

“It was the first time in a while that I felt so much hope for the future.

“When we gathered at Battery Park I felt inspired to pull out my voice recorder.

“Greta delivered an incredible speech.

“Some of the elders around me likened it to the time they heard Martin Luther King deliver his ‘I have a dream’ speech in the 60’s.

“One week later our track ‘Crisis’ was born,” said Taylor.

A main stage performance at Download Festival was set to be the band’s return to the live music circuit in Australia but after its cancellation, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, fans will need to wait a little longer to see In Hearts Wake perform in their home country.

“We are aware that the Worldwide Suicide video is confrontational.

“We created this not to shock or cause despair but to incite positive action.

“In the spirit of this, the band has committed to plant one tree for every thousand views, restoring part of a vital ecosystem with the hope that every viewer and their descendants will one day enjoy its benefits.

“Music is both our art and our platform.

“I feel we have a responsibility as artists to challenge the status quo.

“What challenges has the potential to create change.

“If we can change, then we can evolve,” said Taylor.