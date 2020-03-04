Menu
We can expect widespread rain over the next few days.
How ex-tropical cyclone will affect our weather from today

4th Mar 2020 6:50 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned that Ex-Tropical Cyclone Esther will cause widespread rain in NSW and across the Northern Rivers from today.

According to the forecast, issued at 5.15am today, the BoM says the ex-tropical cyclone was currently near the Northern Territory/Queensland border, and was "approaching New South Wales and deepening a low pressure trough over the western inland".

"Widespread rain is expected across the inland and southeast of New South Wales today as this trough deepens," BoM explained.

"Rain is likely to intensify tonight and during Thursday as the remnants of Esther move across the state, with conditions easing by Friday as the system moves away over the Tasman Sea.

"By the weekend, a high pressure ridge will extend along the New South Wales coast from a high centred near Tasmania."

The Northern Rivers can expect a cloudy day, with a high chance of showers and light winds becoming easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures will be in the high 20s.

