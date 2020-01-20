Menu
Jesse Bakhash was sentenced to three years’ jail for drug trafficking.
Crime

Drug dealing labourer's pledge to go straight

Danielle Buckley
20th Jan 2020 7:00 PM
A CONVICTED drug trafficker has penned a heartfelt letter to a judge expressing his desire to turn his life around.

Jesse Joel Bakhash, 33, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs, as well as other drug-related offences.

The court was told Bakhash was just four months into a suspended sentence when police found drugs in his car during a search on November 2018 in the Moreton Bay region.

Bakhash then volunteered his phone to police, revealing he had been trafficking methylamphetamine to 12 customers over a period of 10 days.

Defence barrister David Crews told the court that Bakhash, who grew up in Maryborough, had battled a drug addiction for 15 years but had created a new life for himself over the past 12 months after gaining employment as a cleaner.

The court heard Bakhash's drug addiction had escalated after he began "self medicating" following a back injury through his work as a labourer.

Justice Susan Brown said Bakhash's trafficking meant he had encouraged other people to develop the same addiction to ice that he had.

"This is a schedule one drug which is having such a pervasive effect on our society … And you've become part of that culture," she said.

Justice Brown was convinced Bakhash had shown positive signs of rehabilitation and said the letter he had written to the court showed remorse and an insight into his offending.

"You have in last 12 months showed very positive signs of turning your life around," she said.

Bakhash was sentenced to three years' jail, to be released after 15 months.

He will walk from jail on April 20, 2021. - NewsRegional

