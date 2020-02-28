Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
News

How do you prove you didn’t receive jury duty notices?

Susanna Freymark
28th Feb 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JANELLE Stenner has to prove she never received eight letters notifying her about jury duty.

If she can't she will be fined $1715 and could lose her driver's licence.

The Casino woman was shocked to receive notification of the fine and at first she thought it must be fake.

She checked online and there was her name under the NSW Courts and if she didn't pay the money by March 19, they would take her licence.

"I have to put in a dispute to the revenue office so they don't take cancel my licence," Ms Stenner said.

She had been put on jury notice since October 2018 and in that year was called up for jury duty five times.

Ironically, the authorities had no trouble finding her to send the fine.

"I have to prove I didn't receive the notifications," Ms Stenner said.

That involves a statutory declaration witnessed by a Justice of Peace.

"It's a nightmare," she said. "It's been stressful."

Ms Stenner couldn't understand as she hasn't moved houses for 15 years and is listed at her current address on the electoral roll.

For her though, the NSW Courts have form.

Six months after her father died, her mother received notice of her father being called for jury duty.

She finally found out the issue.

The jury duty notices were sent to a post office box that was no longer used and hadn't been used for 15 years.

When she asked to check her husband had the correct address on their files, they said he had moved interstate. He hadn't.

Ms Stenner is stressed and baffled and just wants the jury mess sorted.

DO YOU KNOW?

• You can be called for jury service if you are between the ages of 18 and 70 and you are registered on your local government's electoral register.

northern rivers justice
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Could you be the next Casino Beef Week Queen?

        premium_icon Could you be the next Casino Beef Week Queen?

        News The chosen rural ambassador will receive more than $2500 worth of prizes and will participate in a number of Beef Week activities.

        Purple Week a ‘success’ ahead of relay

        premium_icon Purple Week a ‘success’ ahead of relay

        News INAUGURAL event shown to be an “incredible success” ahead of this year’s Relay for...

        Explosive ice report calls for more injecting rooms

        premium_icon Explosive ice report calls for more injecting rooms

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been left red-faced

        Magical glowing mushrooms popping up everywhere

        premium_icon Magical glowing mushrooms popping up everywhere

        News Phenomenon of glow in the dark mushrooms