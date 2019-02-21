How do we make the world worth it for the kids?

I WAS sad recently when my daughter told me she wasn't sure she wanted to bring children into this world. And then dismayed when I heard this again from my other daughter's boyfriend. A young colleague in the newsroom concurred a few days later while we made tea in the staff kitchen.

Wow, I thought to myself, this was definitely never part of my thinking in my twenties. I couldn't wait to bring children into this world. With climate change, over-population, and the pollution of our planet and its oceans, there is a sense the next generation has lost control over its destiny. It is already too late. It would be irresponsible to populate this planet further.

At the opening of The Terania Creek Protest exhibition at The Lismore Regional gallery the audience was left incredibly touched when Rhoda Roberts thanked those who had been part of saving the Terania Basin from deforestation in the seventies. She expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Aboriginal elders of the territories that make up the Whian basin and referred to them as custodians and protectors of her people's sacred land. I noticed two of those she was referring to were in the audience with their daughter and grandchild.

I hope that little baby (page 3) grows up with a sense of hope for the future.