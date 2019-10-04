How did you ride bike week?

IF YOU noticed an increase of people of two wheels around the streets last week it may well have been due to NSW Bike Week.

At least I hope so.

Held this year between Saturday 21 to Sunday 29 September, this week-long celebration of all things cycling provides an additional opportunity for our community to encourage more people give cycling a go.

No matter if it's mountain-bikes, road racing, commuting or simply tootling about on your reliable old treadly, we are all cyclists.

If you know someone who wants to give cycling a go, it's also a gentle reminder that those of us whom are confident on two wheels should give a hand to those who aren't - yet.

WORLD CHAMPIONS

AMANDA Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed the bronze medal in a stunning women's road race at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire last Saturday.

In one of the most incredible individual rides ever seen World Championship history, Dutch powerhouse Annemiek van Vleuten soloed the final 105km to claim the world champion's rainbow jersey.

Following an epic battle in the chasing group across a punishing course, Spratt took the bronze behind 2018 world champion Anna Van der Breggen (NED).

"That was epic. It was the hardest race I have ever done. Every part of my body was cramping, my thumb cramping in the end," said Spratt, who became the first Australian woman to claim two World Championships road race medals after winning silver in 2018.

"I am really proud. I really feel like I have won this bronze medal."

ELITE cyclist Rohan Dennis overcome the nay-sayers to retain his men's time trial title as he outclassed the field at the UCI Road World Championships on Wednesday in Yorkshire, UK.

Dennis, 29, took the gold by more than a minute when he won the UCI Road World Championships time trial for a second successive year.

It was a sweet victory for the champion who made a sudden exit from the Tour de France during the 12th stage in July.

Dennis showed his grit and determination to overcome self-doubt and take back-to-back titles on the 54km course, averaging 49.7kph in 1:5:05.