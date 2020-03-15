How can Northern Rivers make the most of stimulus package?

REGIONAL Development Australia Northern Rivers director, Tim Williamson, said the stimulus package announced by the Federal Government will support both our area's businesses and the population.

Mr Williamson said the package will support business confidence, increase investment and assist business owners to maintain current levels of employment.

"One-off cash payments of $750 will be paid to social security, veterans and income support recipients," he said.

"As a high welfare income area, it is expected that much of the Northern Rivers payments will provide some injection into the economy.

"Whether the injected amount will overcome any economic losses is uncertain, and RDA-NR advocates that the Australian Government monitors the situation in regional areas closely in case further boosts are needed.

"Economists generally agree that payments to this sector will be spent in the local economy on goods and services, as opposed to giving it to a higher wealth cohort who are more likely to save."

Mr Williamson said another key expenditure is providing businesses with a turnover of less than $50 million with tax-free payments (minimum $2000 and maximum of $25,000).

This is aimed at subsidising employee wages and will be of benefit to most businesses in the region, he said.

"This is an important measure to ensure skills and labour are attached to their current employers," he said.

"Our recent survey revealed that employers value the skills of their workers and it is important that these employees aren't lost to business and the local economy."

The executive said another measure aimed at businesses that will lift investment is providing an instant asset write-off for assets valued up to $150,000 (increased from the current $30,000).

"I encourage businesses to take advantage of this measure now as it only lasts until June 30," he said.

"The final business-related measure will encourage investment by providing a 50 per cent deduction on eligible assets with normal depreciation rules thereafter.

"While not everyone will see this as relevant due to an anticipated drop in demand, I encourage businesses to look at the longer term.

"There will be a rebound at some future point and this measure will assist those most who take advantage of this measure and invest now.

"The underlying economic fundamentals of a regional economy are based on confidence.

"RDA-NR expects that these measure will increase confidence in the short term but further injections may be needed when the full extent of the economic downturn is known."

Mr Williamson said key local sectors that will be impacted include local retail businesses, particularly if a large percentage of people self-isolate.

"Tourism has already undergone substantial losses and this is expected to continue until the worst of the season is over and people feel confident to travel," he said.