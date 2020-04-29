How board games are helping improve mental health

UNPLUGGED Games is auctioning some valuable board game goodies in the name of raising funds for mental health charity Beyond Blue.

It's not the first time the Lismore business has raised money for the charity but with the current situation, store manager Liam Fraser-Quick said it might be the most important.

"We've been supporters of Beyond Blue since we opened last August, we have a lot of people in our community as gamers who suffer from anxiety and depression,"

"It's a cause that's near and dear to Andrew (Mitchell, store owner) and my heart when we opened up we spoke about the things we'd like to do to support the community and support on a charity and this is the one we agreed on," Mr Fraser-Quick said.

Mr Fraser-Quick said that the choice to help provide funds to Beyond Blue stemmed from his own battles with mental health.

"As a man who is very open with suffering from depression for five years and marrying a woman who suffers from anxiety, it's really important to me personally," Mr Fraser-Quick said.

"Andrew has his own set of struggles and his own life story … and we're just trying to push the message and push help in our own little community."

Mr Fraser-Quick said that the auction had received a positive reaction from their local and wider community.

"Initial feedback has been very positive, we've had the occasional comment and message from people showing us support and making sure that we know that they know we're doing a good thing which is awesome.

"In general, our community has been really supportive of our charity initiatives … hearing lots of good things about our choice of charity has been great," Mr Fraser-Quick said.

The auction is taking place over the next two weeks, with auctions happening on Monday, Wednesday and Friday online at Unplugged Games Facebook page.

Alternatively, if you want to support the local business see their website: www.unpluggedgames.com.au.

If you or someone you know needs help, see Beyond Blue for resources and support, www.beyondblue.org.au.