How 300 motorbike riders will help bring joy to children

Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista is grateful to Northern Rivers Ulysses Club members Fred Dhu, Ron Gaudron and Pat Birmingham for participating in the annual Charity Toy Run, with all proceeds going to local charity, Our Kids. Marc Stapelberg

ACCORDING TO Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista, there is no sight more magical than 300 motorbikes coming down the hill on Ballina Road.

Except maybe spotting Santa in his sleigh, of course.

For the last 38 years the Northern Rivers Ulysses Club have hosted their annual charity toy run, bringing joy to many children across the region.

Each year on the first Sunday in December, hundreds of motorbike enthusiasts don their Christmas colours and decorate their bikes to raise funds for local charity Our Kids.

Toy run organiser Ron Gaudron said the purpose for the annual ride was to help "bring a little bit of cheer to kids doing it tough”.

"Kids don't get to enjoy Christmas like they should, so we just like to be able to bring them a little joy,” he said.

"We love to ride our bikes, but this one is just about being able to give back.”

This year the toy run will be held on December 1, starting with a hearty breakfast by the Ballina Lions Club at 8am at Ballina Seagulls Leagues Club.

All bikes are to be registered ready for departure at 10am. A police escort brings the convoy of motorcycles from Ballina via the Brunxer Highway, arriving at Harold Fredrick's Car Park in Lismore at 10.30am to hand over the toys to Our Kids.

Mrs Battista said the toys gifted to Our Kids from the event are given to the children's ward as well as Wilson Park School, Biala Special School, Aspect St Josephs School and Jumbunna Community Pre School and Early Intervention Centre.

"This event has become a highlight in the Our Kids calendar,” Mrs Battista said.

"Last year I had the joy and the privilege of leading the ride on the back of the bike with Santa. What fun it was.”

Our Kids raises funds to purchase paediatric equipment at Lismore Base Hospital to help keep children local when needing medical care, as well as purchasing equipment for families or community who care for children with special needs.

Northern Rivers Ulysses Club invites motorbike enthusiasts to join the Toy Run to help bring great joy this Christmas.

Mrs Battista said last year's event attracted 300 riders, and they were hoping to see 350 to 400 riders for this year's event.

For more information contact Ron Gaudron on 0418 198 363 or Rebekka 0438 417 085.