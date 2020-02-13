How 2020 is shaping for our home grown NRL stars

Roosters second-rower Mitchell Aubusson fends off South Sydney's Cody Walker in an NRL game last season. Both are Northern Rivers products.

Should be a big year for the Ballina junior who looks set to reach the 300-game milestone and become the most capped player in Roosters history.

He has played 292 games since making his debut in 2007.

It could also be his final year in the NRL, having not committed beyond this season.

Aubusson has won three premierships at the Roosters and has been limited in the pre-season after suffering a knee injury in the 2019 grand final win over Canberra.

Cody Walker, South Sydney Rabbitohs

Recently signed a new contract which will keep him at South Sydney until the end of 2022.

The Casino product played one game for NSW in the State of Origin series last year and will be aiming for a recall.

He should be part of one of the better backlines in the competition with the arrival of Latrell Mitchell from the Roosters

Tyrone Roberts, Gold Coast Titans

One of the Titans best players last season and captained the team before an injury cut his season short.

He had to take the bulk of responsibility in the halves with big money player Ash Taylor on the sidelines.

Roberts will have more freedom this season with Taylor back in the team.

Nick Meaney, Canterbury Bulldogs

He played every game in 2019 and scored his first hat-trick against the Brisbane Broncos in September.

Made his NRL debut at Newcastle in 2018 after playing junior and senior rugby league at Ballina.

The Bulldogs will need to improve to be a serious threat this season while Meaney will only get better with experience.

Jack Gosiewski, Manly Sea Eagles

One of a handful of Mullumbimby juniors who has gone to play NRL in recent years.

He is going into this third season in the NRL and he is under contract until the end of 2021.

The 25-year-old made some handy contributions in 2019 and has a decent forward pack around him.

Brian Kelly, Gold Coast Titans

Should be more settled this season after he was a late inclusion for Gold Coast when Manly agreed to release him.

He always looked destined for bigger things and won a grand final at Ballina as a 16-year-old.

A specialist centre who can score plenty of tries when the Titans are firing.