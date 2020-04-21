Menu
House Rules team mates George and Laith.
House Rules star gives it all up for his friend

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
21st Apr 2020 10:00 AM
In the ultimate sacrifice, House Rules star George Batarseh says he's willing to walk away from the competition empty-handed so that his best mate Laith Abu-Ali can get his dream home.

"It was a great opportunity for two mates to do the show together. If Laith can get a head start in life I'm all for that," Batarseh, 30, told Confidential.

"I've been blessed and been given a lot in life, I'm very happy he gets to benefit."

House Rules stars George and Laith reveal they’re getting lots of female attention since appearing on the show. Picture: Supplied
The selfless gesture will no doubt add to their appeal among female fans. The western Sydney bachelors say they've received overwhelming attention since appearing on the show.

"There have been a lot of messages coming through via Instagram and social media. I am trying to be respectful and nice to everyone but there is no-one specific I have engaged with right now, it's a bit hard with coronavirus as well," said Batarseh.

 

House Rules star George says he will quit the show so his friend Laith can get a good start in life. Picture: Supplied
Abu-Ali, 29, added: "Yes, we've got more female attention online. We have been receiving messages, I have messaged some people back but it's too early to tell if there is potential. I haven't been able to meet up with anyone due to the coronavirus but we'll see."

Earlier this month, the season eight premiere debuted to 679,000 viewers across the five-city metro market.

House Rules: High Stakes airs Monday - Tuesday 7.30pm and Sunday 7.00pm on Channel 7.

Originally published as House Rules star gives it all up for his friend

channel 7 house rules house rules: high stakes reality tv

